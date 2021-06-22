High drama as elderly Nihang protesting farm laws removed from Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk

Six hours after being removed from Matka Chowk, a Nihang, Labh Singh, was released following a protest outside the Sector 17 police station here on Monday.

Labh Singh, 70, of Landran, who is frail and can hardly speak, is referred to as “Babaji” and “Bapu ji” by his supporters. Since March 6, he has been protesting, sitting at the divider facing Matka chowk in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

On Monday, he was brought to the police station at 11am and what followed were 4-hour long deliberations and a protest outside the station. To mobilise people to gather outside the police station, social media was used.

It is not the first time that the police have removed the elderly protester from the site. Every time it happens, he returns. Police had earlier impounded his kirpans citing security reasons.

Staying in Chandigarh for last 20 years

Labh Singh says that for the last 40 years, he has been farming and has 18 acres of land in Nabha. “I am sitting here for a cause and will not move till the farm laws are taken back,” said the NIhang, who sits at the site from 6am to 9pm and then sleeps there.

Singh said that he had three sons and a daughter, who were all married. He said that he had been staying under the bridge in Sector 17 for the last 20 years and even used to hold langar on various occasions: “I had come to Chandigarh to raise a voice against various issues faced by the residents.”

Protest can go on without tent: Police

“We will not allow them to put up a tent near Matka chowk. After a tent came up, more people had started sitting here, after which we removed it,” said Ram Rattan, station house officer.

Now, Labh Singh along with an attendant are allowed to sit in protest. All the supporters have to adhere to safety protocols and wear masks at all times. Not all protesters sitting outside the Sector 17 police station were wearing masks.