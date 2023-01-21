High drama before AAP’s attempt to oust Kharar MC president

High drama was witnessed at the Kharar municipal council office on Friday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who are in majority, tried to bring a no-confidence motion against council president Jaspreet Kaur Longia, who is from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Right before the meeting was to start, two SAD councillors Man Singh and Amandeep Singh, both related to Jaspreet, allegedly slapped a female constable on duty, leading to a police complaint against the duo. Man is Jaspreet and Amandeep’s uncle.

Noticing the melee, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh called off the meeting.

However, Jaspreet alleged that it was AAP councillors who created ruckus and thrashed her uncle. “They also disconnected the CCTV camera wires inside the committee room, where the meeting was scheduled,” she alleged.

She said while the AAP councillors wanted to bring a no-confidence motion against her, only two councillors turned up.

On the other hand, SDM Ravinder Singh said the meeting was postponed due to the law and order situation, as two councillors slapped a female constable on duty. Therefore, the remaining councillors did not show up.

The constable is under treatment at the Kharar civil hospital.

Notably, 18 councillors are required to pass the no-confidence motion, while, as per sources, AAP has the support of only 17.

In February, 2021, the MC elections had resulted in a hung house, as Congress bagged 10 of 27 seats, SAD won eight, AAP one and Independents clinched eight seats. But later, SAD with the help of independent councillors managed to elect its councillor Jaspreet Kaur as president.

But in September 2022, eight Congress councillors, along with six independent councillors and one SAD councillor, joined the AAP, bumping up its strength in the MC House to 16.