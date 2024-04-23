 High levels of artificial sweetener found in Patiala bakery’s cake samples - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

High levels of artificial sweetener found in Patiala bakery’s cake samples

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 23, 2024 07:46 AM IST

District health officer Dr Vijay said that a total of four samples were collected from the bakery. The samples were sent to the state lab on April 1.

Patiala health officials on Monday flagged the high level of artificial sweetener, saccharine, in two of the four cake samples collected from a Patiala bakery, after lab tests.

According to health officials, saccharine is a widely used artificial sweetener.
According to health officials, saccharine is a widely used artificial sweetener.

According to health officials, saccharine is a widely used artificial sweetener.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

District health officer Dr Vijay said that a total of four samples were collected from the bakery. The samples were sent to the state lab on April 1.

“Two samples have been found sub-standard due to high levels of saccharine in various food products,” he said.

It is the same bakery that had supplied cake for the birthday celebrations of the 10-year-old girl, who died allegedly after consuming it on March 25. Her family was also taken ill, but recovered.

To be sure, these samples are not of the cake the girl and her family members consumed but were additional samples picked by the health officials from the bakery.

An FIR against the bakery was lodged on March 28, after which the health team had collected samples on March 31. A health department official, pleading anonymity, clarified that none of the four samples were of the cake consumed by the girl.

“A sample of the leftover cake, eaten by the girl, has also been sent to the same lab, and its report is awaited,” he said.

Food safety officer Jaswinder Singh said that the department would take action against the bakery owner regarding the two substandard samples as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. “A case would be filed in the court of the additional deputy commissioner,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karam Prakash

    Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / High levels of artificial sweetener found in Patiala bakery’s cake samples
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On