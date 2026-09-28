Higher reaches of HP get fresh snowfall, rain likely to continue

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall on Sunday, while the state’s higher-altitude mountain regions witnessed fresh light snowfall.

A tourist vehicle moving through the snow covered area at Chitkul in Kinnaur district on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta)

High-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, and surrounding peaks, received fresh snowfall. The snowfall blanketed the high altitude mountains in white, while the showers in lower parts of the state brought down temperatures.

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Higher reaches of Kinnaur, including Chitkul, received snowfall, while Kaza and Chicham areas in Lahaul-Spiti district also witnessed snowfall. The late-September snowfall has brought chill to the higher reaches, with temperatures expected to drop further in the coming few days.

Rainfall also lashed several parts of the hill state, including Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, Kalpa, Nahan, Tabo and Kufri.

The average maximum temperatures remained below normal in the state. The below normal maximum temperatures were recorded at various stations including Shimla, Kalpa, Dharamshala, Nahan, Palampur, Chamba and Solan.

According to state authorities, 61 roads remained blocked in the state. Traffic movement on NH-05 in Kinnaur was halted after a mudflow on the road near Tapri. However, Kinnaur police later in the evening said that traffic movement on the affected stretch was restored. In Lahaul-Spiti, 25 roads remained blocked, followed by 19 in Mandi district and 6 each in Kangra and Kullu districts.

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{{^usCountry}} Rainfall likely till Sept 29: IMD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall likely till Sept 29: IMD {{/usCountry}}

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast more wet weather across the state in the coming few days. Light to moderate showers are likely across the state on September 28 and 29, while middle hill areas may continue to receive light rain on September 30. The weather office has predicted dry weather across the state from October 1 to 3.

MeT department officials said that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 ℃ over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to fall gradually by 2-4 ℃ over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, Himachal has recorded 27% less rainfall during September so far, with 85.9 mm actual precipitation recorded against a normal of 117.4 mm. The highest rainfall deficit has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti at 95%, followed by Chamba district at 59%, Una district at 36%, Kullu district at 30%, and Hamirpur at 26%.

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Overall, during the monsoon season so far, June 1 to September 27, the state has recorded a 13% rainfall deficit. The actual precipitation recorded across the state during this period is 634.8 mm against a normal of 731.2 mm.