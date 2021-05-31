Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

High-velocity winds damage 150 feeder lines in Punjab

High-velocity winds coupled with rain damaged nearly 150 feeders of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday, affecting nearly 15 lakh consumers
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Workers cutting a branch of a tree that fell on an electricity line in Patiala district on Sunday.

High-velocity winds coupled with rain damaged nearly 150 feeders of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday, affecting nearly 15 lakh consumers.

Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Bassi Pathana, Sirhind, Amloh, and Rajpura were the worst-hit, officials said. Most of the damage was caused as trees got uprooted and fell on electric wires.

“Mohali and Fathegarh Sahib districts are the worst-affected. PSPCL teams are working since midnight and nearly 130 feeders were restored. We will restore the remaining lines soon. The squall caused a damage to the tune of 2.5 crore to the corporation,” said PSPCL director (distribution) DS Grewal.

He said due to a massive speed of wind, some poles of high-tension wires were also damaged in Amloh and Fatehgarh Sahib, with a sizeable number of industrial units.

“It will take time to repair inner city supplies where the damage was massive. The field staff from neghbouring districts was called to restore the lines,” said a PSPCL official.

‘Ready to provide 8-hour uninterrupted supply’

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad said the corporation is committed to ensure 8-hour uninterrupted power supply to agricultural tubewells daily in the upcoming paddy season and has made all the arrangements for the same.

“We are prepared to meet the expected demand target of 14,000 megawatt (MW) power during the paddy season. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, labour migration and diversion of industrial oxygen, many industrial units in Punjab and elsewhere have either temporarily shut down or scaled down their production capacities. Appropriate measures are being taken to advance supplies and purchase orders to ensure that distribution of power remains smooth.”

