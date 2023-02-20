Highway robbers’ gang busted in Karnal, 3 arrested

With the arrest of three people, the Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in highway robberies. The arrested miscreants were identified as Nitik Kumar alias Golu, Kapil Kumar, both residents of Salwan village of Karnal district, and Raj Rohilla of Delhi. The police said the accused have been booked under Sections 341, 511 and 379-A of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court which sent them to judicial custody. The police said the accused were involved in robbing commuters by attacking them with sticks.

74 Hisar panchayats send proposal to carry out devp work through e-tendering

Rohtak : As many as 74 village panchayats out of 307 in Hisar have sent the proposals to carry out development works to the development and panchayats department through e-tendering. The state government has introduced an e-tendering system to carry out development works of more than ₹2 lakh in villages and newly elected sarpanches are protesting across the state against e-tendering. Hisar district development officer SC Sharma said the developmental works in 74 villages will be carried out through e-tendering as the village heads have sent proposals for the same. However, the protesting sarpaches alleged that the district administration has been mounting pressure on them to send proposals to ensure development through e-tendering. The sarpanches will protest outside the house of deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa on Monday against the e-tendering system.

Letter row: INSO files complaint

Rohtak : Activists of the Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal on Sunday reached the PGIMS police station in Rohtak and filed a complaint demanding an investigation into a letter having offensive language against their activists that was sent to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The INSO workers demanded registration of a case into the matter. Addressing the media here, INSO chief Deswal said the sender has used objectionable and derogatory words against INSO leaders in a letter being sent to the Union minister.