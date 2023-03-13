Hike from past years, Ludhiana MC all set to present 1,044 crore budget

The city municipal corporation is expected to present an estimated budget of ₹1,044 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, a ₹12 crore increase from the previous year’s budget. Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu will present the budget of the MC for the current fiscal year before the end of the current term on March 25. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mayor Balkar Sandhu will present the budget of the civic body for the current fiscal year before the end of the current term on March 25. The date to present the budget is yet to be announced.

In order to approve the budget, a general house meeting will be convened before the current house’s term comes to an end.

Sandhu said that final decisions will be made on Tuesday, after which an all-party meeting will be called, followed by the presentation of the budget in the house.

According to sources, the civic body is prepared to present an estimated budget of ₹1,044 crore, which will be submitted for online government approval.

However, prior to this, it will be presented before 95 councillors for approval in a general house meeting.

It is noteworthy that in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a budget of ₹1,032 crore was presented, but the government approved a reduced amount of 968 crore.

Sources have revealed that the civic body has planned to allocate funds for development works at the same level as the previous year. Specifically, the allocation includes ₹100 crore for roads, ₹100 crore for streets and drainage, ₹30 crore for street lights, ₹15 crore for elevated roads, ₹10 crore for parks, and ₹1 crore for slum areas.