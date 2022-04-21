Hike in canteen rates: PU hostellers want their mess accounts closed

: In a new turn of events in the ongoing Panjab University (PU) student stir over hike in mess and canteen rates, many hostellers have now submitted applications for closing their mess accounts to mark their protest against the varsity’s move to increase compulsory diets to 30.

Students signed the applications for closing their accounts on the call given by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar). The body, in a statement said more than 50 students signed the applications in girls’ hostel number 2 on Tuesday and around 60 students signed applications in boys hostel number 2 on Wednesday.

“We have submitted the applications in the warden office today but after we were told by the warden that she is unaware that whether the mess account can be closed by the warden, the representatives met dean students welfare (DSW) to raise the issue,” a PSU-Lalkaar member said.

“The compulsory diets are a burden on students as most of the students do not consume 30 diets in a month in their hostel,” another student body member said.

PSU-Lalkaar also gave a call to boycott boys’ hostel number 3 mess in solidarity with the protest. President Sandeep said students showed an enthusiastic response to the call, adding that inflation should be a non-issue as PU is a public university. He further said the caristy should read the reading on the wall and withdraw the pro-contractors order.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW), Jagtar Singh said that he has not received any information from any hostel, adding, “If any report comes, it will be discussed at students’ level and with wardens as well.”

How protest started

PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.

After a joint protest by student bodies earlier this month, the varsity announced that they have reduced prices of regular meal for boys from ₹43.50 to ₹40 and from ₹42 to ₹38.50 for girls with 30 fixed diets. However, the rate of the special meal for both boys and girls remains unchanged at ₹48.

Meanwhile, other student bodies Students For Society (SFS) and SATH have also continued their sit-in protest outside the V-C office.

