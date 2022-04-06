Hike in mess, canteen rates: PU refuses total roll back, students continue protest

With Panjab University (PU) not accepting the demand for total roll back of hike in mess and canteen rates, student bodies on Tuesday said that they will continue their protest on campus.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh told the protesting students on Tuesday that the varsity is trying to find a workable solution, but he also ruled out total roll back of hike. Meanwhile, several student bodies including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students Organisation of India (SOI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a joint protest outside the DSW’s office.

They gathered at the Student Centre and raised slogans against the varsity and later blocked the entry-exit of the DSW’s office for hours. A meeting between student leaders, Singh and other officials also remained inconclusive. This was the second such meeting in the past few days.

Reduction in rates

After the protest, the varsity announced that they have reduced prices of regular meal for boys from ₹43.50 to ₹40 and from ₹42 to ₹38.50 for girls with 30 fixed diets. However, the rate of the special meal for both boys and girls remains unchanged at ₹48. “The reduction in rates was recommended by a committee based on the various inputs and considering inflation rate,” the university said.

President of SFS, Sandeep ,said that their sit-in protest at the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office will continue till the authorities agree to our demands. Now, the student bodies are expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to chalk-out future strategy.

PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.

Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike. They also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the student centre.

Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), said, “The same reduction of rates was proposed during the meeting, but student bodies rejected it because it can be reduced further. We will continue our protest for now.”

