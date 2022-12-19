Hike in sugarcane SAP: BKU to launch agitation in Haryana from December 25

Demanding a hike in sugarcane state advised price (SAP), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Tikait) has decided to launch a statewide agitation from December 25.

The decision was made at a state-level kisan panchayat held in Panipat where farm leaders gave one-week ultimatum to the government to fix the SAP at ₹450 per quintal on failing which they would start holding protests at sugar mills of the state.

BKU (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann said the farmers will gather at all sugar mills and also block roads leading to them for one hour.

He said the government will be responsible for the inconvenience to the people due to their protests.

The farmers alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the announcement of the sugarcane prices to harass growers, who did not get a single penny till yet even after the crushing season started last month.

During the panchayat, the BKU leaders also formed a committee of farmers to lead the agitation.

The farmers are asking the government to increase the advised price to ₹450 a quintal from the current ₹362 per quintal.

They claimed that the delay in fixing the price has resulted in sugar mills not starting the disbursement of payment to farmers even though the harvesting operations began last month.