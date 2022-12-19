Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hike in sugarcane SAP: BKU to launch agitation in Haryana from December 25

Hike in sugarcane SAP: BKU to launch agitation in Haryana from December 25

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST

The decision was made at a state-level kisan panchayat held in Panipat where farm leaders gave one-week ultimatum to the government to fix the SAP at ₹450 per quintal on failing which they would start holding protests at sugar mills of the state

BKU (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann addressing farmers at a kisan panchayat in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)
BKU (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann addressing farmers at a kisan panchayat in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Demanding a hike in sugarcane state advised price (SAP), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Tikait) has decided to launch a statewide agitation from December 25.

The decision was made at a state-level kisan panchayat held in Panipat where farm leaders gave one-week ultimatum to the government to fix the SAP at 450 per quintal on failing which they would start holding protests at sugar mills of the state.

BKU (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann said the farmers will gather at all sugar mills and also block roads leading to them for one hour.

He said the government will be responsible for the inconvenience to the people due to their protests.

The farmers alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the announcement of the sugarcane prices to harass growers, who did not get a single penny till yet even after the crushing season started last month.

During the panchayat, the BKU leaders also formed a committee of farmers to lead the agitation.

The farmers are asking the government to increase the advised price to 450 a quintal from the current 362 per quintal.

They claimed that the delay in fixing the price has resulted in sugar mills not starting the disbursement of payment to farmers even though the harvesting operations began last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out