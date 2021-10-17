Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference
chandigarh news

Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference

Last year, Hilal Rather was arrested in a bank fraud case for alleged misappropriation of ₹177 crore from term loans sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir bank for his ambitious township project, Paradise Avenue at Narwal Bala, Jammu.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone along with newly joined JKPC leader Hilal Ahmad Rather addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Hilal Rather, son of former J&K finance minister and senior National Conference leader Rahim Rather, on Saturday joined the Peoples Conference.

Last year, Hilal Rather was arrested in a bank fraud case for alleged misappropriation of 177 crore from term loans sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir bank for his ambitious township project, Paradise Avenue at Narwal Bala, Jammu.

Rather joined the Peoples Conference in presence of PC president Sajad Gani Lone.

Welcoming Rather into the fold, party president Sajad Gani Lone said he is a new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K and facilitate its transition from changelessness to change.

“I have known him for decades now. He (Hilal) is an enterprising, educated and capable young man who has the interests of the people of J&K at the core of his politics. Interestingly, he had promised me long back that he will join me one day in this caravan of change. And today he has fulfilled his commitment,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Domestic help nabbed for theft at Chandigarh house

PUTA elections:Three file nominations for president’s post

Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain, teen’s mobile phones

PU senate elections: Last phase of polling on October 17
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP