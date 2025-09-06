Himachal: 20 teachers honoured by governor on Teachers’ Day

Educators from across the state were honoured for their outstanding contribution to education on Teachers’ Day during the state-level function held in Shimla on Friday. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presents state award to a teacher during a ceremony organised on Teachers' Day, at Peter Hoff, in Shimla, on Friday. (ANI)

Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla conferred State Awards upon 19 teachers and honoured one teacher with the National Award for 2024. For the first time, awards were also presented to 19 teachers of colleges and technical education institutions, along with certificates of excellence highlighting their crucial role in preparing skilled professionals for the modern workforce.

Amid the state’s ongoing disaster situation, Shukla announced from the stage that he would not personally accept any ceremonial honour, stating that his purpose was to boost teachers’ morale during this difficult time. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in recent natural calamities.

Shukla urged teachers to contribute to the “Nasha Mukt Himachal” campaign by empowering youth to say no to drugs, calling it a collective mission to safeguard the state’s future.

He also stressed the need for environmental protection in the wake of recurring natural disasters, remarking that reckless construction and deforestation could prove disastrous. He said, “Himachal is a beautiful state that attracts visitors from across the world, and it is our collective duty to preserve its natural heritage.”

On this occasion, Shukla also released a souvenir.

Education minister Rohit Thakur reminded the gathering that Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“This year, for the first time, we have honoured technical education teachers alongside school and college educators at the state level. The government is committed to improving the quality of education, and the reforms we have implemented are already showing results. We will continue working towards educational excellence,” Thakur said.

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani spoke about the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements. “Teachers are the torchbearers of national progress. For the first time, technical teachers have received this state honour on Teachers’ Day. In today’s fast-changing technological environment, staying updated is both a challenge and a necessity. Our reforms aim to place Himachal’s schools and colleges among the top 100 in the country,” Dharmani noted.

Teachers’ Day celebrated at Indian Institute of Advanced Study

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, celebrated Teachers’ Day with a special lecture delivered by S Ranganath, Fellow of the Instituteat Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday.

The event was chaired by IIAS director Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi and attended by national fellows, Tagore fellows, IUC associates, scholars in residence, section heads and employees of the institute.

In his address, Ranganath underlined that in today’s rapidly changing world, the relevance of Dr Radhakrishnan’s thought is even greater. Teachers, he said, are torchbearers of knowledge who must balance tradition with modernity and instill in students a spirit of inquiry, ethics, and universal brotherhood.

Chaturvedi, in his presidential remarks, spoke about the importance of commemorating Teachers’ Day at IIAS, where intellectual heritage and values of higher learning converge. He observed that the Institute, situated in the historic Rashtrapati Nivas and Dr Radhakrishanan is our founder. It was his noble inspiration that today this institute carries forward a living tradition of fostering scholarly pursuit in the service of society.