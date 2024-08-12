Himachal: 3 deaths reported as landslides, flashfloods throw life out of gear

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Himachal Pradesh after landslides and flashfloods triggered by heavy rains were reported across various districts. Una district was one of the worst affected as water entered houses and inundated roads. Bad condition of Mandi Kullu four lane road on NH 21 near Pandoh Dam Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Three deaths were also reported due to flashfloods at Bathu Bathri village, Haroli tehsil in Una district and one person remains missing. Among those who died was a seven year old migrant girl hailing from Bihar.

Loss of machinery and material was also reported at Bela Bathri Bathu Industrial Area khad in Una district after water entered in industrial Units following the flash floods. A petrol pump at Bathu-Bathri on Garhshankar Road near the bridge was washed away.

While flashfloods were reported in Una, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts, landsliders occurred in various districts of the state, including, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

Nearly three hundred roads remained blocked across the state, including five national highways.

Various districts of the state remained under an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. The weather office in Shimla has predicted heavy rains to continue till August 17 in the state.

The officials said of the 288 roads, 138 were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday. State emergency operation centre data stated that 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur. Kinnaur district has been cut off from state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

The Lahaul-Spiti police on Sunday also advised residents and travellers to stay away from rivers, streams and low lying areas due to the possibility of flashfloods. The road towards Killar was also blocked near Kadhu Nallah due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, Una deputy commissioner Jatin Lal on Sunday visited various flood affected areas of the district to take stock of the situation and reviewed the relief work. The deputy commissioner directed the government machinery to continue the relief and rescue work speedily and effectively so that all possible help can be given to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for hours for nearly 9 mile after it was struck by a landslide at 10.00 pm late Saturday. Thousands of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road, which has been obstructed for the fifth consecutive night. The road was only cleared for one way traffic at 7 am on Sunday.

Flashflood alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued flashflood alert for Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.