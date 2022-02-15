Himachal: 33 hurt as bus plunges into gorge in Rampur

Thirty-three people sustained minor injuries after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 100-metre gorge at Ghaso near Jhakri in Rampur subdivision of Shimla on Monday.

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way from Sundernagar in Mandi district to Reckong Peo, the administrative headquarters of tribal district of Kinnaur. The incident took place around 2pm.

Locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation before the emergency workers arrived. A rescue team comprising police and homeguard volunteers also reached the accident spot. The injured were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Health Services Complex in Khaneri. Four people, who have sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable. Others were discharged after first aid administration.

The police have registered a case and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is underway.

5 IPS officers shifted in HP

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred five IPS officers and one Himachal Pradesh Police officer, while two IPS officers were given additional charge. S Arul Kumar goes as DIG (crime) while G Sivakumar, IPS (HP-2008) has been posted as DIG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. Arvind Digvijay Negi goes as SP, SDRF, Junga, while Abhishek Yadav, will be the new SP of Chamba. HPS officer Rakesh Singh has been posted as commandant, 5th Indian Reserved Battalion, Bassi. DK Yadav will hold additional charge of ADGP (law and order) and JP Singh will hold additional charge of ADGP, armed police and Training.

Rathore slams HP govt over delay in fertiliser supply

Amid the virus threat looming in the apple plants imported from foreign and delay in availability of fertilisers, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, on Monday slammed the state BJP government accusing it of deliberately neglecting the orchardists of the state. In a statement issued here, Rathore said that the government was indifferent towards the orchardists and there was anger brewing among the fruit growers of the state which would soon explode into an agitation.

