Himachal: 4,852 posts to be filled in Jal Shakti dept: Deputy CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the recruitment of 4,852 posts in the Jal Shakti department. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the decision on Saturday, saying the proposal will now be placed before the cabinet for final approval. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (HT File)

Of the total, 1,726 posts of pump operators, para-pump operators and para-fitters have been sanctioned. Additionally, 4,136 positions currently outsourced will be filled directly at the departmental level, a step expected to save ₹25 crore annually compared to the ₹98 crore presently spent on contractors.

Other posts to be filled include 111 work inspectors, 100 junior engineers, 505 positions on compassionate grounds, and posts for hydrologists. Of the 505 compassionate appointments, 76 have already been filled, with documentation for the rest verified.

The deputy chief minister also said that jal rakshaks will now be promoted to pump attendants after eight years of service instead of 12. So far, 1,346 of 3,486 jal rakshaks have been promoted. Pump operators and para-fitters will also receive higher salaries, replacing the current ₹5,000–6,000 monthly pay. A new policy for multi-task workers is being prepared to ensure fair remuneration.

Agnihotri has also assured timely pension payments to HRTC retirees and said that 96 HRTC routes are running at a loss, worsened by idle buses during the monsoon. He urged the Centre to release ₹1,500 crore disaster relief funds in one installment.

Regarding water schemes, he said many suffered losses due to natural disasters, with damages worth ₹1,476 crore. The government is considering taking back contractor-handled schemes and will seek funds from both Centre and state to restore irrigation and drinking water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.