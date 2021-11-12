Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal | 60-year-old Shimla man charred to death in house fire
chandigarh news

Himachal | 60-year-old Shimla man charred to death in house fire

The fire broke out in the flat in Vikasnagar locality of Shimla at 4.30am ; the man who lived alone was charred in the blaze
Two fire tenders, one from Chotta Shimla and one from the Mall Road were dispatched to the spot in Shimla town. It took firefighters one-and-a-half hours to douse the house fire, which charred a man to death. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A 60-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in his flat in Vikasnagar locality of Shimla on Thursday.

The victim, Kishor Bajaj, lived alone at C-26, Set No 10, SDA Colony, Vikasnagar. The fire broke out in the ground floor flat at 4.30am.

Two fire tenders, one from Chotta Shimla and one from the Mall Road were dispatched to the spot. It took firefighters one-and-a-half hours to douse the flames.

Bajaj’s body was recovered inside the flat. It has been sent for postmortem.

