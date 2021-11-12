Himachal | 60-year-old Shimla man charred to death in house fire

A 60-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in his flat in Vikasnagar locality of Shimla on Thursday.

The victim, Kishor Bajaj, lived alone at C-26, Set No 10, SDA Colony, Vikasnagar. The fire broke out in the ground floor flat at 4.30am.

Two fire tenders, one from Chotta Shimla and one from the Mall Road were dispatched to the spot. It took firefighters one-and-a-half hours to douse the flames.

Bajaj’s body was recovered inside the flat. It has been sent for postmortem.