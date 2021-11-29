Himachal: 64 Covid cases surface, 2 dead; Shimla reports maximum cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 62 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,003 while the death toll reached 3,830 after two more patients died of the infection.

The highest of 35 cases were reported from Shimla, 11 from Kangra, seven from Solan, four from Hamirpur, two from Una and one each from Bilaspur, Kullu and Mandi.

The active cases came down to 795 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,361 after 74 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,854 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,863 cases and Shimla with 27,869 cases.