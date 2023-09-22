Himachal: 8 trainee doctors of Tanda medical college suspended for ragging juniors

Acting promptly against a ragging complaint, Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, has suspended eight trainee doctors and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of them for allegedly ragging their juniors on campus. Dr Bhanu Awasthi, principal of Tanda Medical College, confirmed the developments and said that the culprits have been duly penalised. (HT File)

The seniors had allegedly assigned some tasks to the junior trainees, in a bid to rag them, however, the latter had defied the orders. In retaliation, the senior trainee doctors allegedly stripped them naked. The incident had transpired last Sunday.

Two junior trainee doctors, however, immediately reported the matter to the medical college administration as well as the principal’s office. Acting swiftly, the administration referred the matter to the anti-ragging committee, which found eight trainee doctors of the 2020 and 2022 MBBS batches guilty and suspended them from classes for a period of three months and also expelled them from the hostel. Additionally, they were also told to pay a fine of ₹50,000 each within seven days.

Dr Bhanu Awasthi, principal of Tanda Medical College, confirmed the developments and said that the culprits have been duly penalised.

