    Himachal Agro Industries Corp earned ₹33 cr in 5 months: Revenue minister

    This was stated in the 262nd meeting of the board of directors of Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HPAIC) held on Friday under the chairmanship of revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 7:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
    Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation records business of 33 crore in five months.

    Himachal revenue minister Jagat SIngh Negi (File)
    Himachal revenue minister Jagat SIngh Negi (File)

    This was stated in the 262nd meeting of the board of directors of Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HPAIC) held on Friday under the chairmanship of revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi.

    It was informed in the meeting that during the first five months of the financial year 2025-26 (from April 1 to August 31), the Corporation achieved a turnover of 33 crore (pre-audit) and earned a net profit of 93.34 lakh (pre-audit).

    Negi said that during the same period in the previous financial year 2024-25, the Corporation had recorded a turnover of 40 crore and a net profit of 92.25 lakh. He said that the Corporation’s net profit is expected to increase further by the end of the current financial year 2025-26.

    The minister said that the Corporation’s main sources of revenue include the trade of petroleum products, lubricants, tyres and tubes, cement and cattle and poultry feed.

    He appreciated the efforts of officers and employees of the Corporation for their dedication and efforts in achieving this profit. He said the Corporation should not only strengthen its activities in the interest of the farmers of the state but also take up innovative initiatives. He asked the officers to explore the possibilities for setting up a new petrol pump at Nurpur in Kangra district.

