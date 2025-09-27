Himachal Agro Industries Corp earned ₹33 cr in 5 months: Revenue minister

Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation records business of ₹33 crore in five months. Himachal revenue minister Jagat SIngh Negi (File)

This was stated in the 262nd meeting of the board of directors of Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HPAIC) held on Friday under the chairmanship of revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi.

It was informed in the meeting that during the first five months of the financial year 2025-26 (from April 1 to August 31), the Corporation achieved a turnover of ₹33 crore (pre-audit) and earned a net profit of ₹93.34 lakh (pre-audit).

Negi said that during the same period in the previous financial year 2024-25, the Corporation had recorded a turnover of ₹40 crore and a net profit of ₹92.25 lakh. He said that the Corporation’s net profit is expected to increase further by the end of the current financial year 2025-26.

The minister said that the Corporation’s main sources of revenue include the trade of petroleum products, lubricants, tyres and tubes, cement and cattle and poultry feed.

He appreciated the efforts of officers and employees of the Corporation for their dedication and efforts in achieving this profit. He said the Corporation should not only strengthen its activities in the interest of the farmers of the state but also take up innovative initiatives. He asked the officers to explore the possibilities for setting up a new petrol pump at Nurpur in Kangra district.