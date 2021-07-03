Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal allows army recruitment rallies, relaxes curbs on gatherings
chandigarh news

Himachal allows army recruitment rallies, relaxes curbs on gatherings

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed to organize recruitment rallies for the Indian Army and also relaxed Covid curbs on gatherings
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Tourists thronging Shimla on Saturday after the state government relaxed curbs on gatherings in view of the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed to organize recruitment rallies for the Indian Army and also relaxed Covid curbs on gatherings.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state executive committee (SEC) headed by chief secretary Anil Khachi in Shimla on Saturday.

Also read: Pushkar Singh Dhami elected as new Uttarakhand chief minister

It said that the army recruitment office (ARO) for the state had requested to allow recruitment rallies to provide job opportunities in the armed forces for youngsters of Himachal Pradesh and permission to hold the common entrance exam (CEE).

“After considering the prevalent status of Covid-19 and the fact that the number of positive patients, daily mortality and positivity rate has declined considerably, and the situation has improved, the SEC provides relaxation on the maximum number of persons allowed to congregate in such recruitment rallies/drives by the army, paramilitary forces, police and forest, subject to observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these rallies in public interest,” the notification said.

It said the district magistrates shall coordinate with the respective recruiting authority for the enforcement of the safety protocol.

Indoor gathering of 150 people allowed

The limit for the number of people in social/academic/sports/entertainment/ cultural/religious and other congregations has also been relaxed.

In an indoor facility, a maximum gathering of 50% of the capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of a maximum of 150 people.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of maximum 250 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory at all such venues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP