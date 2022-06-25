Himachal announces jobs for Agniveers at cabinet meet

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced jobs for Agniveers. The decision to provide jobs was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Saturday apparently to pacify ex-servicemen and the youth across the state.

Himachal has one of the highest contributions toward defence and paramilitary forces. There are nearly 1.20 lakh ex-servicemen and 1.15 lakh serving soldiers in the defence forces.

The Cabinet gave its approval to engage 3,970 para workers, 1,146 para pump operators, 480 para fitters and 2,344 multi-purpose workers on an honorarium basis (six hours per day), in the jal shakti department for departmental schemes across the state as per the para worker policy of the department.

It gave its consent to fill up 389 posts of panchayat secretaries in the panchayati raj department through the staff selection board through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create 124 new posts and fill up 40 posts of technical assistants in the panchayati raj department through staff selection board through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

It also gave the approval to fill up 124 posts of gram rojgar sewaks for newly constituted gram panchayats through the selection committee.

The Cabinet gave its approval for creating and filling up 73 posts of police personnel in the state excise department for effective implementation of excise, NDPS and other regulatory legislation.

The Cabinet gave its approval for providing a four per cent reservation of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in promotional posts within Class-IV, from Class-IV to Class-III, within Class-III from Class-III to Class-II, within Class-II and from Class-II to the lowest-rung of Class-I for the persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) in the services of the state government.

In order to ensure free and fair conduction of examinations by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, the Cabinet decided that the recruitment/examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, would be brought under the preview of the Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examination Act, 1984.

It gave the approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Rules-2013 by making a provision of providing a grant of ₹65,000 instead of the existing ₹50,000 to the couple.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to upgrade Government High School, Snarsa, in the Rampur area of Shimla district to senior secondary along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave its approval to name Government Senior Secondary School, Sissu in Lahaul Spiti district, as Shaheed Havaldar Stenzin Funchok Government Secondary School, Sissu, as a mark of respect to the Indo-China 1962 War martyr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON