Himachal AQI: Industrial towns register fall despite holiday

The air quality index (AQI) of the industrial town of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district dipped to moderate post-Diwali despite factories being closed due to the Vishwakarma Day holiday, the state pollution control board authorities said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BJP bosses seek report on poll debacle from Himachal unit

They said rampant bursting of firecrackers despite restrictions resulted in low AQI in several other hill towns.

Baddi recorded an AQI of 165, the worst in the state, to fall in the moderate category that causes breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma and heart diseases. The PM (particulate matter) 2.5 stood at 29.11, while the PM10 was 197.

The adjoining industrial town of Nalagarh recorded an AQI of 110. The PM2.5 in Nalagarh was also recorded as 29.11, while the PM 10 was 115.

According to the board’s report, industrial towns such as Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb and Una recorded an AQI lower than usual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Paonta Sahib had an AQI of 96, Kala Amb 77 and Una 72.

Dharamshala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, has satisfactory AQI of 57, Damtal 53 and Manali 50.

Shimla had the cleanest air with its AQI at 38 followed by 39 in Parwanoo and 46 in Sundernagar.

Though the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed eco-friendly crackers to be burst between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday, Diwali revellers violated the directives.