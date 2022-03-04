Himachal assembly: Lawmakers call for maintaining dignity of legislators

Cutting across party lines, lawmakers in Himachal Pradesh called for maintaining the dignity of legislators.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the declining dignity of lawmakers and said legislators through their conduct were responsible up to an extent for the “dilution of the dignity of elected representatives”.

Jai Ram was replying to private member resolution “Role of the legislator in changing scenario” moved by Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi. The House rejected the resolution with a voice vote.

“The issue of maintaining the dignity of MLAs is of utmost importance, but then I also feel that we all are ourselves responsible for lowering the esteem of MLAs. It also depends on one’s behaviour,” he said.

In his reply, Thakur also condemned the previous government where plaques bearing the names of BJP leaders on development projects were broken. Earlier, initiating the discussion on the resolution brought by Congress member Negi on a non-official working day regarding the changing role of MLAs in the changing environment, MLA Asha Kumari said the names of MLAs should also be given a place in the plaques and it is a matter of honour.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu demanded the government to allocate offices to legislators and also called for setting up a website where legislators declare their assets.