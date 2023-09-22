Himachal assembly session: Oppn stages walkout over ‘dismissal’ of outsourced staff

The Opposition on Friday created a huge ruckus in the assembly over the “dismissal” of outsourced employees who had been brought in to assist the health department during the Covid years. Opposition leaders staging a walkout on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

As soon as the House proceedings began, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Randhir Sharma raise the issue through a point of order. The BJP had given a notice of Rule 67, a motion to halt all legislative activities, to the Speaker to discuss the matter relating to dismissal of outsourced employees.

But Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania rejected it, saying that the state government has already responded questions raised by the MLAs on the subject. Apart from this, there are also proposals for discussion by the MLAs under Rule-130 and Rule-63. Thus, there is no need for the discussion under adjournment motion as per the rules of the House, he said. This angered the Opposition members who then staged a walked out of the House.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur had said that around 10,000 outsourced employees, including 2,000 of the health department, are on the streets as they were dismissed by the state government led by chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Thakur said that the outsourced employees had risked their own lives during the pandemic and served the health department at a time when they were being avoided by their own kin for fear of contracting the disease. Now, the government was doing grave injustice to them by not paying their salaries of the last six months and further dismissing their services.

Responding to these allegations, CM Sukhu said the outsourced employees have been paid salaries till June 30. Further, his government has extended their services for a period of three months, on two occasions. He said the extension will remain in effect till September 30 and a file on these employees has been sent to the finance department to take a call on the further course of action.

The CM also clarified that the outsourced employees will be deployed in hospitals as per the need.

On the walkout, Sukhu said the Opposition is doing it to remain in the headlines.

‘If white paper is a lie, then bring privilege motion’

Commenting on the Opposition’s allegations that the white paper brought by the deputy CM on Thursday is false, he challenged them to bring a privilege motion. He further lashed out at the Opposition, stating that while the government is doing everything in its power to get a special package of ₹12,000 crore from the Centre, some in the BJP are opposed to it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gaurav Bisht Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail