After quitting as Himachal BJP chief, Suresh Kashyap hospitalised in Delhi

Hours after he resigned as the Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Thursday, Suresh Kashyap was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

Suresh Kashyap recovering at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi after his sugar level dropped suddenly on Thursday. He was reportedly doing better on Friday. (Facebook)

Party sources said that Kashyap as his sugar level dropped suddenly on Thursday. They said he is doing better now.

BJP Scheduled Caste cell vice-president Gaurav Kashyap took to social media and updated Kashyap’s photo from the ICU ward of the hospital while wishing him a speedy recovery.

52-year-old Kashyap handed over his resignation to BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi, paving the way for the appointment of a new party chief.

Kashyap, who quit citing personal reasons, is the Lok Sabha member from Shimla.

Kashyap, the Dalit face of BJP in Himachal Pradesh, was elected to the assembly in 2012 from Pachhad. He was re-elected to the Vidhan Saba again in 2017 and later resigned from the assembly on June 5, 2019, after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Kashyap was appointed state party president in May 2020 after Dr Rajiv Bindal stepped down from the post.