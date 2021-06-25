Himachal BJP core committee meeting begins in Dharamshala

The two-day Himachal Pradesh BJP core committee meeting began in Dharamshala on Friday to discuss the party’s strategy for the byelections in a Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies.

The byelection to the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seats are expected to be announced soon.

The byelection in Mandi was necessitated after MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his Delhi residence on March 17. The Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seats fell vacant after Congress legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania and BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died on February 12 and June 5, respectively. The elections have to be held within six months of the seats falling vacant.

Senior leaders, including national general secretary BL Santosh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal, minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap are attending the meeting.

The party has chosen Dharamshala as the venue of the meeting due to the political significance Kangra holds in Himachal Pradesh politics.

The largest district population-wise sends 15 members to the state assembly and plays a crucial role in deciding which party will form the government in the state.