Himachal: BJP core group decides to take action against dissenters

After two days of brainstorming, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take action against its leaders who worked against the party’s official nominees in the recently concluded bypolls to one Parliamentary and three assembly seats in Himachal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party’s chief spokesperson, Randhir Sharma said, “The core group has expressed concern over the growing indiscipline in the party and such matters will be dealt with firmly. The party will prepare a list of those who worked against the party candidates and they would be issued show-cause notices. The list will further be sent to the party high-command for action.”

BJP’s extended core group met on Thursday to deliberate upon the reasons for the poll debacle and draw strategy for the assembly election slated next year. The state executive of the party will meet on Friday, with national president Jagat Parkash Nadda set to address the meeting virtually.

“Party leaders also held the Covid-19 induced inflation as one of the reasons for its defeat in the election. Covid has impacted the economy adversely, while inflation also hurt the party’s prospects in the elections,” said Sharma while adding that Congress candidates gained sympathy votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lack of coordination between the party and the government was also one of the reasons cited by a few leaders during the meeting. Many were critical of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government’s functioning, sources said.

The core group has recommended dropping non-performing chairpersons and vice chairpersons of different boards and corporations. The group discussed the completion of four years of the state government and its achievements during this period.

Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said, “The election result is an eye-opener for us and we will prepare for 2022 assembly elections with more vigour. We will work on our shortcomings.”

Khanna further said, “The BJP has not done anything wrong to hang its head in shame. Our government at the Centre and state launched various public welfare schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat, Him Care and Ujwala Yojana in the public interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}