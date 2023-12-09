Himachal: BJP hits out at Congress, says nothing worth celebrating

At the time when Congress cadres and top brass gear up to celebrate one year of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lead government in Dharamshala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an offensive against the government. BJP claimed that Congress had not done anything worthy in the last year.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal (HT)

“Is the Congress celebrating disaster which left a trail of destruction across the state, it has so far not fulfilled any guarantee it had promised to the people of the state ahead of the elections,” said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal addressing the media in Shimla. BJP has decided to protest at the district headquarters on December 11.

He said that Congress had given 10 guarantees to the people in the assembly elections. Among the guarantees, Congress had promised ₹1,500 monthly to 22 lakh women along with a promise to provide one lakh government jobs every year.

“But according to the information received under the RTI, till now not a single woman in the state received ₹1.5 thousand per month. Contrary to the guarantee of one lakh jobs, the government has fired thousands of youth from the jobs,” he claimed.

The government had closed 1,500 institutions which were opened in public interest, he said adding that people are angry with these decisions of the government. Instead of fulfilling the guarantees, the government is celebrating. The people of the state have not yet fully recovered from the disaster. Therefore, the BJP will celebrate ‘aakrosh diwas’ at the district level on December 11 against the Congress government.

He also said that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is the CM of the state and he should hold free inquiry instead of making allegations of corruption in permission granted to stone crushers during the BJP regime.

Bindal said that during the disaster the government closed the crushers. After this, some were opened. “Only selective crushers were granted permissions to operate. Closures of crushers escalated the construction costs for common man in the state,“ said he. The state government suffered a loss of ₹45 crore. Who is responsible for this?

Bindal said that, so far cash worth more than ₹210 crore has been recovered from a Congress Rajya Sabha MP in Jharkhand. The income tax department raided the premises of MP Dheeraj Prasad Sahu on December 6. The work of counting cash has been going on for the last 3 days. Apart from Jharkhand, there is a possibility of finding huge wealth at their locations in Odisha and other states. But the Congress leadership is silent in this matter. He urged the top leadership of Congress to break the silence on this matter and tell the people where this property came from? he questioned.

The BJP state president alleged that Congress has been trying to increase the stature of the corrupt by providing them political protection. Due to political patronage from Congress, Sahu became MP thrice. After becoming an MP, he got a special identity. While the Modi government is working on the policy of zero tolerance for corruption, Congress is silent on Sahu’s case.

