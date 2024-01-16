Himachal: BJP turns focus on Mandi, Shimla parliamentary seat

A year after losing the Vidhan Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is revamping its strategy and outreach programme to contact voters. More focus will be given on Shimla and Mandi Lok Sabha seats. The party has deputed its two central ministers to work on its weakness, Union health minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya will overlook Mandi while Union minister for state and industry Som Parkash will oversee Shimla. (Video grab)

The top leadership of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh held a two-day meeting chaired by Senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam in Una which concluded on Monday. The talks were held to chalk out the strategies for the polls.

Gautam said the present Congress government in the state has been beating the drum of false guarantees and making misleading statements.

The day before core groups meet, BJP’s frontline leaders ‘from the state met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Chandigarh to chalk out the coordination plans between the two organisations for mobilising the electorate for Lok Sabha elections.

“We are fully geared up for the elections, the party focusses on enhancing its vote share in Himachal,” said Gautam.

Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member Vidhan Sabha elections, while the BJP bagged 25. Independent candidates won the remaining three seats.