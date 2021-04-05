Himachal braces for 3 days of thunderstorms, gusty winds

A western disturbance in the region will bring another spell of rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh, officials of the weather department said on Sunday.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said, “A yellow weather warning had been issued for thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightening in the low and middle hills from April 5 to 7.The region will also witness gusty winds blowing at 30-40 km per hour.”

There was a slight increase in day and night temperatures across the state. The minimum temperatures increased by 1-2°C. However, they were 3-4°C below normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state recording minimum temperature of minus 1.8°C while Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at 1.1°C.

The state’s capital, Shimla, recorded a low of 10.5°C while Dharamshala recorded 10.8°C temperature.

Popular hill stations, Manali, Palampur Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a temperature of 3°C, 8.5°C , 6.1°C and 2.4°C, respectively.

Rain is vital for rabbi crops as the winters were unexpectedly dry. The arid climatic conditions across Himachal have caused extensive damage to crops.

In March, the hill-state recorded a cumulative rain deficit of around 62%. About 30-40% wheat crop has been damaged in the state and farmers are staring at huge losses.