Himachal: Brought illegally, 3.43 lakh apple plants destroyed, says minister

In the last two years, about 3.43 lakh apple plants and rootstocks brought into the state illegally have been destroyed, said horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi in the state assembly during the ongoing budget session on Tuesday. He was replying to a query of Congress’ Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore regarding illegal import of apple plants and rootstock. Cabinet minister Jagat Singh Negi

Apple, ₹5,000-crore industry spread over six districts, is considered the backbone of the Himachal economy. Rathore raised concern of apple growers that plants and rootstock were being imported illegally from Italy and other countries. Rathore expressed dissatisfaction over the written reply given by the government. He said that there is no mention in the reply about the action to be taken over imports.

Rathore said, “The plants are being imported from abroad without proper quarantine measures. They may bring viruses, putting the apple industry at grave risk. “Indigenous varieties of apple should be provided by Horticulture University, Nauni. The university should do research and prepare such varieties which are suitable for the climate and soil in the state.”

BJP MLA from Chopal, Balbir Singh Verma, said the HP government had notified that imported plants would have to undergo a one-year quarantine but this is not being followed. It may be mentioned that during quarantine period, plants are kept under expert supervision at designated nurseries, where infected specimens are identified and destroyed.

Negi replied that the imported varieties are quarantined in Punjab and Uttarakhand.

He shared with the House that 2.75 lakh plants were destroyed in 2023-24 and 68,000 plants in 2024-25. Negi also said that the state is collaborating with an Italian company and are planting material (plants) in Bajaura.

With regards to the research, Negi said that the horticulture university had not been able to do research on indigenous variety. He added that he will be taking review meeting.

Negi told the house that government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) withan Italian company to supply high-yielding apple cultivars, which will be provided to farmers at affordable rates.