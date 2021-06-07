Himachal buys record 10,065MT of wheat

The Himachal Pradesh government has already procured a record 10,065 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat during the Rabi marketing season (RMS), 2021-22, since it started on April 15 through Food Corporation of India (FCI) and local traders.

This is the highest ever procurement of wheat in the state with a little less than a month to go before the procurement season ends.

State agriculture minister Virender Kanwar said the state government has set a target of procuring 12,500 MT of wheat for the FCI.

“As on May 31, a total of 10,065 MT of wheat has been procured as against last year’s 3,129 MT, which is 3.2 times higher, he said.

Eight procurement centres set up

The minister said eight procurement centres had been set up in five major wheat-growing districts of the state.

These centres were opened at Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Sirmour district; Haroli and Takarala in Una district; Fatehpur and Thakurdwara in Kangra district; Patta Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district and Nalagarh in Solan district.

Kanwar said: “So far, 30,520 quintals in Una district; 29,839 quintals of wheat have been procured in Sirmour district; 27,270.50 quintals in Kangra district; 427.50 quintals in Bilaspur; and 12599.50 quintals in Solan district.

State-owned FCI is the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains in Himachal Pradesh. Local traders also purchase the crop.

The bulk of the procurement that starts in April gets completed by June-end.

More than 2,000 farmers benefited

So far, 2,447 farmers have benefited this season. Farmers are being provided minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of ₹1,975 a quintal.

A maximum of 785 farmers benefited in Sirmour; 721 in Una district; 545 farmers in Kangra district; 380 in Solan; and 16 farmers in Bilaspur.

Wheat procurement started in Sirmour and Una districts on April 15 and April 29, respectively, while the process began in Kangra and Bilaspur on May 3 and in Solan on May 2.

“At this rate, the state government is likely to cross its procurement target for this year,” Kanwar added.