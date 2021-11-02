Himachal byelections: Congress leads in Mandi, Arki, Fatehpur

Counting is underway in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh, where byelections were held on October 30.

Early trends show the Congress leading in Mandi, Arki and Fatehpur, while BJP rebel turned Independent candidate Chetan Bragta has taken the lead in Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Congress nominee Pratibha Singh polled 2,13,398 votes, while BJP candidate Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur (retd) got 2,07,463 votes till 11am. The counting for the Mandi parliamentary seat will be held in 26 rounds. While the BJP faces the challenge of retaining the Mandi seat, the Congress hopes to snatch it from the ruling party.

Congress candidate Sanjay Awasthi is leading in Arki assembly constituency after the seventh round of counting. This seat had fallen vacant after the death of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in July. Awasthi polled 8,566 votes against 5,648 of the BJP’s Rattan Pal Singh.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai BJP rebel Chetan Bragta, who is contesting as an independent, is leading. He has polled 5,021votes against 4,684 votes polled by Rohit Thakur of the Congress. BJP nominee Neelam Saraik is far behind with 414 votes.

In Fatehpur, Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania was leading with 47 votes against his nearest rival BJP’s Baldev Thakur after the first round of counting.