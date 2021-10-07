Himachal bypoll: BJP pits Brigadier Kushal against Pratibha Singh in Mandi

Kargil war hero Brigadier Kushal Thakur (retd) will be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency where byelections will be held on October 30 along with three assembly segments.

Brigadier Thakur, who belongs to Mandi’s Nagwain village, will take on former Congress MP Pratibha Singh, who is late chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife, in a keenly fought contest.

Announcing the candidatures, state party chief Suresh Kashyap said Neelam Seraik is the BJP candidate from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Baldev Thakur from Fatehbpur and Ratan Pal Singh will fight from Arki.

Brig Thakur’s Mandi connect

Born in 1954, Thakur graduated from the Himachal Pradesh University and holds a PG diploma in computers and human rights. Before joining the Indian Army in 1975, he worked as a patwari (village revenue officer) for three years. During his 34-year military career, he participated in the Indian peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). While on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone, he successfully led Operation Khukhri and liberated 234 soldiers, including 225 Indians, who were being held hostage by rebels.

As commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers, which captured Tiger Hill and Tololing, which are of strategic importance to India from Pakistani infiltrators, he shot to fame during the Kargil war. He was awarded the Yudh Seva Medal and his unit received a record 52 gallantry awards. Post-retirement, he has been involved in social work and politics.

At present, he is the vice-chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Corporation and was also instrumental in the four-laning of the Chandigarh-Manali highway. He was a frontrunner for the BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, too.

Twist in the tale in Jubbal-Kotkhai

The BJP changed its strategy in Jubbal-Kotkhai. Earlier, the party was planning to field Chetan Bragta, the son of former minister Narendra Bragta whose death in June necessitated the bypoll. The party decided to go with 52-year-old Neelam Seraik as the high command is against promoting dynastic politics. It was also reasoned that Chetan was merely the head of the party’s IT wing and did not have substantial experience in electoral politics.

Seraik’s belongs to a family of horticulturists. She joined the BJP in 1997 and rose in the ranks to become the vice-president of the Shimla district Mahila Morcha in 2004 and remained its president till 2010. Later, she served as general secretary of state Mahila Morcha and is its spokesperson at present.

She was pradhan of the Baghar panchayat and zila parishad thrice from Tharola ward in Jubbal and Kotkhai.

BJP reposes faith in Ratan Pal Singh in Arki

In Arki, the BJP reposed faith in Ratan Pal Singh. He had contested the elections against six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh but lost. Ratan Pal is vice-president of the HP State Co-operative Development Corporation.

Wrangling for ticket in Fatehpur

In Fatehpur, vice-president Kripal Parmar and local leader Baldev Thakur were being touted as the frontrunners, but the BJP chose to go with Baldev Thakur, increasing chances of rebellion in the party.