Himachal bypoll: Infighting, inflation prove BJP’s nemesis

The bypoll results in Himachal have dealt a severe blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ‘Mission Repeat’ campaign for the 2022 assembly elections, while the Congress has got a shot in the arm as it looks to wrest power after a hiatus of five years.

The verdict is being seen as a reflection of the simmering public anger against inflation, primarily in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities. The much-hyped policies of the state government that have yielded little results and “misgovernance” are also being seen as the reason behind the debacle. The stakes for were high for chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as the polls were being seen as a precursor to the mood of the voters before the 2022 assembly elections.

What went wrong for the saffron party?

Though initially, it was the BJP’s own decisions that hurt it the most, in the later stages, ignoring the inflation issue cost it heavy. All eyes were set on the Mandi parliamentary seat, where the BJP had fielded Kargil war veteran Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) against former Lok Sabha member, Pratibha Singh, who is also the widow of six-time Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh. The seat, which is the home turf of CM Thakur, will now be used to gauge his ‘falling’ popularity graph.

BJP tried to cash in on the army sentiments. Pratibha Singh was subjected to ruthless personal attacks over her statement on the armed forces, which she claimed had been tweaked by the BJP IT cell.

Amid all the controversy, BJP tried to ignore the rising inflation and unemployment rates, which went on to harm its prospects.

Irresponsible statements on these sensitive issues by the BJP leadership, including the chief minister and one of his ministers, contributed to saffron party’s ill-fate. Ultimately, the BJP, which had got a massive lead from all 17 assembly constituencies in Mandi parliamentary segment, lagged behind in nine this time. BJP couldn’t overtake the lead which the Congress got in the tribal districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi region of Bharmour as the lower regions didn’t vote as expected by BJP.

In Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, the infighting sank the BJP ship.

BJP erred in ticket distribution in all three assembly segments. In Jubbal-Kotkhai, BJP denied ticket to Chetan Bragta despite him being active in the constituency right after the demise of his father, Narinder Singh Bragta. Bragta senior’s demise had necessitated the byelection.

Also, the falling prices of apple crop was a major issue in Jubbal-Kotkhai but the state BJP leadership, including the horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur, and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were reckless in their statements which irked the public.

Chetan Bragta put up a stellar show but his silence on apple prices when he was in the BJP IT cell cost him dear. Also, Kotkhai belt did not vote as decisively as the party had expected. However, the BJP certainly learnt a lesson as its candidate couldn’t even touch the 3,000-mark and forfeited her deposit.

In Arki, BJP again chose Rattan Pal Singh, ignoring a former two-time legislator Govind Ram Sharma, and paid the price. Though BJP claimed to have quelled the dissent, Sharma’s support base didn’t go with Singh.

In Fatehpur, the saffron party committed the same mistake. It denied ticket to party vice-president Kripal Parmar, who had lost the previous elections by just 1,200 votes. The party fielded Baldev Thakur, who had rebelled against the party in the 2017 polls. A disgruntled Parmar and his supporters stayed away from the election campaign. Former MP Rajan Sushant, who contested as an independent, also harmed the party’s prospects here by polling nearly 13,000 votes. He mostly breached the BJP vote bank.

Harish Thakur, head of the police science department of Himachal Pradesh University, said, “The Congress’ clean sweep in the byelections indicate public wrath against the BJP government and its failure to fulfill the promises. The anger was building up for long. The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the aftermath of rise in petrol and diesel prices added fuel to the fire. The ruling party needs to re-think its policies and their practical outcome.”

In the Congress, in-charge for Himachal affairs, Rajiv Shukla had ensured smooth distribution of tickets while co incharge Sanjay Dutt had worked overnight to develope coordination in the faction-ridden Congress

What the outcome means for BJP, Congress

Though the election outcome will have no bearing on the stability of the government, this may fasten the exit of the incumbent chief minister. BJP leadership had reportedly at one point of time planned to replace him soon after the party changed chief ministers in Uttrakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka. However, the decision was put on hold till the by-elections.

Also, the poll results set the alarms bells ringing for the BJP which was aiming to repeat the government in 2022.

Congress, which has lost some big leaders including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and former minister GS Bali, in the recent past, has got a shot in the arm.

Such a massive victory will definitely galvanise the Congress cadres across the state. Pratibha Singh’s victory will also bring the focus back on Holy Lodge as in the next assembly elections, she would have a key role in allotment of ticket.