Himachal bypolls: BJP focussed on propaganda over development, says Congress

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt said the ruling party had adopted an indifferent attitude towards the problems of inflation and unemployment in the state and had given precedence to propaganda.

The Congress secretary said that there was anger building among the masses against the ruling dispensation in the hill-state and the BJP was certainly going lose all the four byelections.

“Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has conceded defeat and is now making rhetorical statements against the Opposition,” alleged Dutt, alleging that the BJP was trying to influence the voters by misusing the government machinery and using money power.

He said the BJP’s unwarrented statements against Congress nominee Pratibha Singh reflected the anti-women mindset of BJP leaders.

He said that during the campaign, the BJP had deviated from the main issues of the people and tried to cover its failures. “Had the centre and state government carried out development, chief minister would not have been roaming streets seeking votes,” he said.

Dutt said in the BJP regime the public is reeling under issues of soaring prices of essential commodities and petrol and diesel. “The subsidy cooking gas has been stopped. Similarly, the subsidies on the farming tools and pesticides have also been abolished. Education, health services have collapsed badly in the state. The condition of the roads is not good, and the employees and pensioners are upset,” he said.

“In the BJP regime, propaganda never stops, and the only thing missing is development,” he added.