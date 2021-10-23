Himachal bypolls | Virbhadra Singh failed to develop Arki, says Anurag Thakur

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh bypolls, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said former six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who had been an MLA from Arki, had done nothing to develop the assembly segment.

Speaking at election rallies at Jayanagar, Dhundan and Karada, Thakur said , “The BJP nominee, Rattan Pal, has played an important role in the development of Arki. It is the work of a legislator to develop his assembly area. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh could have developed the assembly segment if he wanted to, but did nothing. It was Rattan Pal who relentlessly raised the demands of people of Arki.”

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. “The Covid pandemic brought most developed countries to their knees as their economies crumbled. However, under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister, not only did India bravely fight the virus, but also created history by vaccinating one billion people.”

“The Centre had carved out a budget of ₹35,000 crore for vaccination and the vaccine was provided to the people free of cost,” he said.