Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal bypolls | Virbhadra Singh failed to develop Arki, says Anurag Thakur
chandigarh news

Himachal bypolls | Virbhadra Singh failed to develop Arki, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur, while campaigning for the Himachal bypolls, said former six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who had been an MLA from Arki did not do much to develop the assembly segment
Campaigning during the Himachal bypolls, Union minister Anurag Thakur said former chief minister Virbhadra Singh could have developed the assembly segment if he wanted to, but did nothing and it was Rattan Pal who had relentlessly raised the demands of people of Arki. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh bypolls, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said former six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who had been an MLA from Arki, had done nothing to develop the assembly segment.

Speaking at election rallies at Jayanagar, Dhundan and Karada, Thakur said , “The BJP nominee, Rattan Pal, has played an important role in the development of Arki. It is the work of a legislator to develop his assembly area. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh could have developed the assembly segment if he wanted to, but did nothing. It was Rattan Pal who relentlessly raised the demands of people of Arki.”

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. “The Covid pandemic brought most developed countries to their knees as their economies crumbled. However, under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister, not only did India bravely fight the virus, but also created history by vaccinating one billion people.”

RELATED STORIES

“The Centre had carved out a budget of 35,000 crore for vaccination and the vaccine was provided to the people free of cost,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP