Himachal cabinet approves draft electric vehicle policy

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday here, approved the draft electric vehicle policy.

The policy aims to promote sustainable transport system for making Himachal a global hub for electric mobility development and manufacturing of electric vehicles besides creating public and private charging infrastructure for such vehicles, along with providing subsidy and incentives to the electric vehicle manufacturing industries.

The meeting was presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The cabinet also decided to launch ‘Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Sawardhan Yojana’ to promote traditional crops. The scheme is aimed at doubling farmers’ income as well as nutritional security by enhancing production and productivity of traditional crops.

The cabinet approved to fill up 100 posts of clerks in place of junior office assistant (IT) in the state’s secretariat on contractual basis. Also, 50 more posts of clerks will be filled up against the anticipated vacancy during 2022 and 2023.

The cabinet gave its approval for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under ‘Atal School Vardi Yojana’ to the students of class 1, 3, 6 and 9 on the basis of e-tender by Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for the year 2020-21. This would benefit about three lakh students studying in different government schools of the state, on which an amount of ₹9 crore would be spent.

The cabinet also gave nod to provide relaxation on fees for the year 2020-21 to toll units keeping in view the representations received from toll lessees, especially from those who have got the toll unit renewed on full value with the request that the substantial abatement/relaxation in toll fees as well as payment of monthly instalments be given to them as inward traffic commodities were allowed to enter the state.

The cabinet decided to extend the contract of Tata Consultancy Services with effect from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022, at a cost of ₹ 6.18 crore with the condition that the excise department would place a mechanism to take over the running of services internally.

It also gave its nod to introduce the Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly for setting up of new state university at Mandi.

It decided to open new sub-tehsil at Rey in Fatehpur of Kangra district while approval was given to upgrade sub-tehsil Junga to tehsil in Shimla district. A new sub-tehsil at Jari in Bhuntar of Kullu district will also be opened.

It also gave its nod to reduce stamp duty to the nominal amount of ₹10 on the hypothecation agreements for loan sanctioned to the street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme applicable in urban areas.

It gave its approval to create new Jal Shakti subdivisions at Shawad in Ani of Kullu and Churag in Mandi, Killar and Sach in Pangi of Chamba and a new Jal Shakti section at (Sawa Mahu) Mahunag in Karsog.

It gave its ex post facto approval of letter of award along with approval for four years in respect of letter of award to Medswan Foundation, including the signing of tripartite agreement for operation and maintenance of 108 and 102 ambulance services.

The cabinet accorded approval to transfer 766 sq mt of land at Motitibba for an air force station in Dalhousie in favour of the Indian Air Force free of cost by charging ₹1 as token value of land in relaxation of rule as a special case.

The cabinet decided to provide land in Dharamshala in favour of Kangra Arts Promotion Society on lease amount of ₹13,158 annually, which would increase by 5% after every five years for 99 years.

The Cabinet gave its nod to upgrade Mehatpur police post in Una district to police station along with creation of 19 posts of different categories.

It also decided to upgrade deputy superintendent of police office at Nurpur in Kangra district to additional superintendent of police office.

The cabinet decided to fill 12 posts of junior engineer (civil) in the forest department as well.

Ten posts of sheep shearer in Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation will also be filled.

The cabinet decided to fill five posts of dean and two posts of directors in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur.

