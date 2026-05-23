Himachal cadre officer Garg to continue as NCB chief till July 2027: Centre

The Centre has extended the tenure of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Anurag Garg till July next year, according to the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

Anurag Garg (HT File)

Garg, a 1993 batch Indian Police Service officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed director general of the NCB in September 2024. His tenure was to end on May 23 this year.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Garg’s deputation tenure as DG, NCB, beyond May 23, 2026, up to July 31, 2027, that is the date of his superannuation, said the order dated May 21.

The NCB recently busted several drug trafficking syndicates and made the country’s first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”.

Garg hails from Uttar Pradesh, who completed his B.Tech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) in 1988. Garg also holds a post-graduate diploma in public policy and is an alumnus of the National Defence College, Delhi.

Following his allocation to the Himachal Pradesh cadre in 1993, Garg’s initial posting was as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Shimla district, where he managed law and order, investigations, and administrative functions. He subsequently served as aide-de-camp (ADC) to the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2008, Garg was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for Mandi district. During this tenure, he introduced systematic reforms to enhance security infrastructure and operational efficiency in the region, which spans rural and semi-urban areas prone to seasonal challenges like tourism-related incidents and border sensitivities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2008, Garg was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for Mandi district. During this tenure, he introduced systematic reforms to enhance security infrastructure and operational efficiency in the region, which spans rural and semi-urban areas prone to seasonal challenges like tourism-related incidents and border sensitivities. {{/usCountry}}

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Garg served as superintendent of police (SP) in districts including Bilaspur and Kullu in the Himachal Pradesh Police, handling district-level law enforcement, crime investigation, and public order maintenance during his early senior postings.

Garg later advanced to additional director general of police (ADGP) for law and order in Himachal Pradesh, overseeing statewide policing strategies and coordination for maintaining public safety. In November 2018, he was appointed ADGP vigilance, leading the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. He held this position at least until early 2021, focusing on enforcement actions to curb graft and improve governance transparency.

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