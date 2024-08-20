 Himachal: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide after heavy rain - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Himachal: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide after heavy rain

ByDar Ovais
Aug 20, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Traffic was disrupted at Devnagar in Shimla town after a landslide; the weather office has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Wednesday.

Traffic was blocked on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21 after rain triggered a landslide near 4 Miles on Tuesday morning.

A stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21 was closed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at 4 Miles near Pandoh in Mandi district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
A stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21 was closed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at 4 Miles near Pandoh in Mandi district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police said efforts were on to restore traffic on the highway that has seen frequent disruptions due to landslides this monsoon.

The state emergency operation centre said that at least 50 roads were blocked in Shimla and Kullu districts, including National Highway-70 that connects Mandi to Dharampur. Roads were also blocked in Kangra, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Una districts.

A landslide at Devnagar in Shimla town disrupted traffic on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
A landslide at Devnagar in Shimla town disrupted traffic on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Traffic was disrupted at Devnagar in Shimla town after a landslide on the road.

The Shimla meteorological department has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Wednesday and cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide after heavy rain
