Himachal chief minister inaugurates, lays stone of 15 projects

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is on his winter sojourn in Kangra, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 developmental projects worth ₹184.33 crore for the Jawali assembly constituency in Kangra district. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT file)

Sukhu, during his two-day visit to the Jawali assembly constituency in Kangra district, addressed a large public gathering in Jawali and announced upgrade of the Kotla police post to a full-fledged police station. He also declared the commencement of science classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Siddhpur Ghad and Trilokpur Bari and medical classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Amlela and Paloda. Additionally, he assured adequate funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali.

He laid the foundation stone of a bridge to be constructed on Gajj Khad at a cost of ₹86.34 crore and it would reduce the distance between Jawali and Nagrota Suriyan by 7 km. He also laid the foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Government day-boarding school to be constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore in Thangar. The primary wing of the school would be built in the first phase. He also inaugurated the Wildlife Information Center built at Basa at a cost of ₹3.20 crore.

The CM emphasised that the current government, despite facing numerous challenges in its two-year tenure, has taken bold and reformative decisions for Vyavstha Parivartan.

The CM also highlighted ongoing initiatives to streamline subsidies and encourage financially capable individuals to opt out of them. “Over 1,000 people have already surrendered their electricity subsidy, and more are coming forward,” he noted. He said that the government would restart the below-poverty-line (BPL) survey in April to ensure rightful beneficiaries receive their due.

Criticising the BJP, he said, “Despite difficult times, the BJP failed to stand with the people of Himachal and did not secure a single rupee as a special relief from the centre.”

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar said the area attracts numerous migratory birds and holds great opportunities for eco-tourism.