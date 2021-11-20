Himachal | Chitkara University unveils entrepreneurship cell Jazba

Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday unveiled its entrepreneurship cell, Jazba, under the aegis of the Chitkara University Centre For Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED).

Jazba hopes to motivate students to become job creators and inculcate leadership qualities in them. Speakers at the entrepreneurship summit included a 16-year-old budding scientist and crypto expert Aryaman Verma; IIT Mandi catalyst programme faculty and head Puran Singh; Learning at Ingenious Faces director Nupur Mahajan; and WYN Studios founder Souniya Khurana.

Professor Sumeer Walia, director CEED, Chitkara University, said, “Jazba or passion is very much related to entrepreneurship as risk-taking ability, freedom and creativity are all a part of the process. Moreover, entrepreneurship is about daring personalities who have the passion to walk on the cliff and take risks to build great enterprises, that’s why we named our e-cell as Jazba.”

Speaking at the event, Mahajan said, “Such events form an integral part of the career of a student. If a student has experienced global exposure by being an intern in an international start-up, it adds a tremendous amount of confidence and hones the personality and skills.”

“Failure is a new qualification that is respected by top employers and podcasting is the future communication methodology where we can leverage the power of audio and turn it into a business,” said Khurana.

“Startup is a new way of creating and developing the product and delivering a service in an innovative way. The focus of incubators should be the development of a founder’s mindset and creating founders rather than creating only innovators,” said Puran Singh.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “Entrepreneurship development has been one of our focus areas. Chitkara University Himachal Pradesh has a successful record of creating some brilliant start-ups such as Chai Nagri, ROBO Champs, SD Academia and many more.”

Talking about the future events of JAZBA, Professor Sumeer Walia, director CEED, said, “In December, a huge event ‘Hackday 2021’ will be conducted where teams of students will compete against each other to create problem-solving business ideas using AI-based technologies.”

