Himachal: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Bilaspur’s Ghumarwin

Flashfloods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kuh Majhwar panchayat’s Bhagot village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district on Friday.

Four cowsheds were washed away and several houses got damaged in the flashflood. The gushing water of nullah also swept away three buffalos and 10 goats.

Local panchayat pradhan Rekha Devi said people rushed to safety after hearing a loud noise early in the morning.

She said no human live was lost in the flashflood. However, extensive damage was caused to the public and private property. The monetary losses were being assessed.

Orange alert issued in Himachal

Meanwhile, several parts of the state experienced moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday night.

Kataula in Mandi got highest 125.6mm rainfall, followed by Bharari 107.4mm and Bhoranj 102.5mm.

Ghumarwin experienced 92.4mm rain, Berthin 84mm, Baldwara and Sujanpur Tira 79mm, Sarkaghat 77.3mm, Kumarsain 75.3mm, Rohru 60mm, Jubbal 56.3mm, Mandi and Tissa 52.6mm, Jhanduta and Pandoh 50mm, Kheri and Kangra 49.2mm, Shilaru 46mm, Baijnath 45mm, Rampur 43mm, Narkanda 41mm, Aghar 39mm, Bilaspur 34.5mm, Hamirpur 33mm, Kotkhai 32mm, Sundernagar 28.7mm, Nadaun 28mm, Janjheli 24.6mm, Saloni 21.3mm and Karsog 21mm rainfall.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in plains, mid and high hills on Saturday and Sunday. There is a yellow alert for heavy rains for 11 and 12 July.

“Torrential rain is likely in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur on Saturday. Commuters are advised to plan their travels accordingly,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

The heavy rains will trigger landslides and flashfloods besides affecting essential supplies, he said.