Himachal CM assures full support to industries

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday invited industry leaders to invest in the tourism, food processing and information technology sectors in the state. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Presiding over the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Himachal Pradesh annual conference in Shimla, he said the present state government is actively promoting green industries, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical and environmental conditions. He further said that the government would provide all possible support and necessary facilities to industries, and that investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors is being actively encouraged. The government also plans to invest ₹3,000 crore in tourism in the coming times, he added.

He said that heliports are being constructed at district headquarters and prominent tourist places of the state and added that heli-taxi services have already been introduced, with plans underway to expand this facility. Additionally, the expansion of the Kangra airport is in progress.

The Chief Minister assured that any form of harassment of industrialists would not be tolerated and their grievances could be brought directly to his notice.

Sukhu said that most industries in Himachal are located along the borders with neighbouring states and added that government is focusing on developing better infrastructure in these areas. He said that underground utility ducts, on the lines of Shimla, would be developed in Baddi, and efforts are being made to address power load issues in industrial areas.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the people of Himachal have continuously faced natural disasters. In 2024, the state also witnessed a political crisis, but the government confronted these challenges with resilience. “However, despite the Prime Minister’s announcement, disaster-affected families in Himachal are still awaiting financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore from the Centre,” he added.

Chauhan further said that Himachal offers a conducive environment for industries, with no shortage of power and a strong law and order system. “We are focusing on building from within and that begins with a simple but powerful message: buy local. When we choose locally made products, we are not just supporting our businesses, we are strengthening our economy, sustaining livelihoods, and laying the foundation for a self-reliant Himachal,” he added.