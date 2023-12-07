Himachal CM attends swearing-in of Telangana CM in Hyderabad
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Revanth Reddy on assuming the office of chief minister of Telangana. Sukhu attended the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy and his cabinet in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Sukhu expressed hope that Telangana will progress leaps and bounds under the newly formed congress government as the people of the state have bestowed their faith in the leadership of Reddy and the Congress party.
Sukhu appeals to people to contribute towards Armed Forces Flag Day
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Thursday and appealed them to contribute generously so that the amount collected can be used to help the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents.
He said the youth of Himachal Pradesh have an important contribution in the Army and it was a matter of pride for the brave hearts of this small hill state that have been decorated with four Paramveer Chakras, while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions.