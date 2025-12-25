Himachal CM inaugurates Shimla winter carnival

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the nine-day-long Winter Carnival on The historic Ridge in Shimla. Himachal chief minister inaugurating winter carnival in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Sukhu also flagged off a cultural parade and administered a pledge to eliminate the drug menace from the state. The CM also joined women artists in performing the traditional Nati dance.

Addressing the media, Sukhu said, “The Winter Carnival is a medium to attract tourists and for their entertainment. We want tourists to visit Himachal during winter, especially during the festive season. Himachal plays the role of the lungs of north India. The fresh air, clean environment and natural beauty here are attracting tourists,” he added.

Sukhu said the government has allowed hotels, dhabas and restaurants to remain open round the clock during the festive period. “We have given permission to hotels and eating joints to operate 24 hours according to their convenience. Complete arrangements have been made so that no one faces any inconvenience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made in view of the Winter Carnival, Christmas and New Year rush.

Gandhi added that on an average 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles are entering Shimla daily, a number expected to rise to 15,000–20,000 vehicles per day by December 31. “Complete arrangements for traffic management and parking have been made. We will act as facilitators and ensure no one faces any inconvenience,” he said.

Govt making all efforts to promote sports in the state

The Himachal chief minister reiterated that promoting sports is helping channelise youth’s energy in a positive direction, promoting fitness and steering youth away from social evils.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sukhu said that Himachal government has accorded top priority to the promotion of sports by strengthening infrastructure and enhancing incentives for sportspersons. He said the state was making significant investments in modern sports facilities while offering improved prize money, higher diet allowances and assured employment opportunities to encourage youth to pursue sports professionally.

He said that a fixed 3% sports quota had been provided for employment to outstanding sportspersons, under which 99 players had been given government jobs since 2024.

He said that an Indoor Multipurpose Sports Complex was being constructed at Nadaun over an area of about 9,735 square metres at an estimated cost of ₹112.49 crore. The complex will include a shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose hall for wrestling, boxing and kabaddi, yoga hall, table tennis facilities, four badminton courts, volleyball and tennis courts, along with essential supporting facilities such as cafeteria, waiting lounge and office spaces.

The CM lauded the outstanding contribution of daughters of the state in sports arena, stating that girls from the state were breaking barriers and bringing laurels at national and international level. He praised Renuka Thakur, who became the first Indian woman bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

He also highlighted India’s victory in the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025, noting the key role played by Himachal players, including captain Ritu Negi, vice-captain Pushpa Rana, Sakshi Sharma, Bhawna and Champa.

Deputy CM inaugurates Kangra valley carnival

Dharamshala Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday inaugurated the Kangra Valley Carnival with a grand procession after performing rituals at the Hanuman Temple in Dharamshala.

Numerous cultural groups from various states, including Himachal Pradesh, participated in the Shobha Yatra. Traditional folk dances, melodious musical instruments, colorful tableaux, and attractive traditional costumes captivated the audience. The Shobha Yatra, which began at the Hanuman Temple and ended at the Police Ground, was enthusiastically attended by a large number of local citizens and tourists.

Officials said that various cultural events will be held daily during the Kangra Carnival, which will conclude on December 31.