Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Himachal CM lauds forest department for green initiatives across educational institutions

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 23, 2025 06:29 PM IST

The forest department conducted a series of programmes focused on environment protection and its various aspects in the educational institutions across the state

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released an activity calendar of the forest department highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the department on June 5, on the occasion of International Environment Day across the state on Monday.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The forest department conducted a series of programmes focused on environment protection and its various aspects in the educational institutions across the state. The forest department celebrated the Environment Day on the themes of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Nam” and “Beat the Plastics” in about 1,000 educational institutions across the state and witnessed the participation of more than 50,000 students. The department also carried out cleanliness drives around various offices, involving newly recruited Van Mitras, common people and students.

The CM congratulated the department for successfully executing these initiatives and expressed confidence that the department would continue to work for clean and sustainable environment. He directed the officers to aware the public about the various departmental schemes and ensure public participation in implementing these policies and programmes on the ground.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM lauds forest department for green initiatives across educational institutions
