Himachal CM lays foundation stone of day-boarding school in Nadaun

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School to be built at a cost of ₹25 crore on 125 kanal land in Amlehar of Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu also directed the officers to prepare the primary wing of this school within a year. The CM said that the state government will make big changes in the field of education in the coming time.

He said that the state government is considering creating three separate directorates of education. These directorates would be for pre-primary to Class 2, Class 3 to 12 and for undergraduate classes. The state government will take a decision on this matter soon.

Speaking about Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School, CM said, “It is the vision of the state government to provide quality education to the children studying in government schools in rural areas. For this purpose, the state government is opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in a phased manner in every assembly constituency, where all the modern facilities will be available under one roof, so that students could face the challenges of life with confidence. I am personally looking after the construction of these schools,”he said.

The CM said the previous BJP government opened 600 schools without making proper provision for staff. Therefore, our government decided that these schools will not be opened until provision for adequate staff is made. He said that due to the policies of the previous BJP government, the quality of education had declined and Himachal Pradesh had reached 21st position in the country.

CM Sukhu lays foundation stone of bridge, will be ready in a year

CM Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the bridge to be built on Maseh Khad at a cost of ₹5.11 crore.

The bridge will connect the remote areas of Nadaun assembly constituency and Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency of Kangra district, the construction of which will benefit the people of three districts--Hamirpur, Una and Kangra.

With this bridge, the distance between Nadaun and Bangana will be reduced by about 7.50 km and the distance between Nadaun-Peer Saluhi will be reduced by about 6 km.

The CM congratulated the people of the area and said that this bridge will be constructed within a period of one year adding that the road of the village will also be paved.