Himachal CM seeks 12% free power from BBMB projects, writes to Prime Minister

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded 12% free power from all Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects in favour of Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM pointed out that while all the hydro power projects approved by the state government are providing free power, BBMB projects are not contributing any free power to the state. He wrote, “The State has suffered and did not get its due. This historical wrong can be corrected now with your intervention by providing 12% free power from BBMB projects to Himachal Pradesh.”

In separate letter to Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM has urged him to direct SJVNL to provide 1% additional free power over and above the free power, from Nathpa Jhakri Power Project for the local area development fund on the analogy of Rampur Power Project of SJVNL in the larger interest of affected families by the project.

Sukhu has also requested the power minister to ensure representation to Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB by appointing a whole time member from Himachal. In the letter, he said that despite repeated requests at various levels, the state has not received its rightful representation as whole time member in the BBMB.

The CM has also written a letter to his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, stating that Haryana shall convey in writing for giving consent to provide BBMB energy arrears of his share with 6% interest before the next date of hearing.

Haryana along with Punjab share energy arrears of 13,066 million units from November, 1966, to October, 2011, as on October 31, 2011, from BBMB, which can be given over a period of 15 years to Himachal Pradesh at the rate of 871 million units per year. He said, “A resolution on this matter would enable both our States to move forward on the projects in pipeline and also projects under consideration to address the needs of Haryana.”